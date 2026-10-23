Delpit (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Coach Todd Monken said Delpit is close to clearing concussion protocol and hopes he will be cleared Saturday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports. The strong safety will need full vetting and approval from one of the NFL's independent neurologists to suit up for Sunday's contest. If Delpit cannot play, Emmanuel McNeil-Warren will likely start at strong safety for the Browns as they take on the Titans.