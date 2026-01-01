Fannin (groin) remained sidelined at practice Thursday, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

With Fannin and David Njoku (knee, personal) poised to log consecutive 'DNPs,' it looks like the Browns could be without their top two tight ends in Sunday's season finale against the Bengals. If that ends up being the case, Blake Whiteheart, Brenden Bates (shoulder) and practice squad member Sal Cannella would be in line to handle the team's TE duties in Week 18.