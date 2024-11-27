The Browns claimed Houston off waivers Wednesday.

Houston was waived by Detroit on Tuesday, but he has quickly found a new home in Cleveland. The 2022 sixth-round pick had a promising rookie season with the Lions, during which he logged 8.0 sacks in just seven regular-season games. However, Houston played just two regular-season games in 2023 due to a fractured ankle suffered in Week 2, and he has only managed to accrue 1.0 sack across his last 10 outings, eight of which have come in 2024. Houston will get a new opportunity with the Browns, where he will serve as a rotational defensive end behind starters Myles Garrett and Isaiah McGuire.