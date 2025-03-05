The Browns announced Wednesday that Bitonio will return for the 2025 season.
Bitonio was contemplating retirement following the 2024 campaign, but the seven-time Pro Bowler has decided to return for a 12th NFL season. Bitonio started in all 17 games for the Browns last year and has missed just two regular-season games since 2017.
More News
-
Browns' Joel Bitonio: Contemplating retirement•
-
Browns' Joel Bitonio: Set to play Week 9•
-
Browns' Joel Bitonio: Dealing with foot issue•
-
Browns' Joel Bitonio: Recovered from ankle injury•
-
Browns' Joel Bitonio: Suffers high-ankle sprain•
-
Browns' Joel Bitonio: Returns to wild-card game Saturday•