Corley has entered the league's concussion protocol and will not return to Sunday's game against the Titans, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Corley was shaken up on a jet sweep run after being tackled by Amani Hooker. Gage Larvadain should see more reps at wide receiver and Jerome Ford and Isaiah Bond are in line for more work as returners on kickoffs in Corley's absence.