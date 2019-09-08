Garrett had five tackles and two sacks in Sunday's 43-13 loss to the Titans in Week 1.

Garrett avoided Tennessee's Pro Bowl left tackle, Taylor Lewan, who is serving a four-game suspension. Instead, he lined up against backup left tackle Dennis Kelly and spent time in the Titans backfield. Garrett led the Browns in sacks last year with 13.5.

