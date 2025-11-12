Hickman posted four tackles (two solo) and an interception in Sunday's Week 10 loss to the Jets.

Hickman picked off Justin Fields on a pass intended for Garrett Wilson (knee) in the second quarter. He returned the ball 15 yards to the Jets' 22-yard line, and one play later Dillon Gabriel connected with Jerry Jeudy for a Cleveland touchdown. Hickman has two interceptions in his past three games -- more than he had recorded over his first 30 NFL regular-season contests combined.