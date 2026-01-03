Jenkins (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Jenkins entered the league's concussion protocol during the Browns' Week 17 win over the Steelers. He was limited in each of the final two practices of Week 18 prep and would need to be cleared by an independent neurologist in order to play in Sunday's regular-season finale. Zak Zinter would likely start at right guard if Jenkins is unable to exit the league's concussion protocol.