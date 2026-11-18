Wallace caught both of his two targets for nine yards during Sunday's 27-24 win versus the Texans. He also recorded one tackle in kick coverage.

Wallace again played a rotational role in Week 10, logging 13 snaps at wide receiver. He was able to draw a season-high two targets and come down with both of them, making him one of eight Browns to catch a pass from quarterback Deshaun Watson Sunday. Barring an injury to one of the wideouts ahead of him on the depth chart, he doesn't have a clear path to more consistent playing time following Cleveland's bye in Week 11.