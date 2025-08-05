default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Buccaneers GM Jason Licht said Tuesday that Godwin (ankle) is "exactly where" the team hoped he would be in his recovery, but the team hasn't yet made a decision on whether he will start the season on the reserve/PUP list, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Godwin began training camp on the active/PUP list, and if he's shifted to reserve/PUP he'll have to sit out a minimum of four regular-season games before being activated. The 29-year-old wideout is recovering from a dislocated left ankle suffered in Week 7 of last season, and while by all accounts his recovery is on track, Godwin remains without a timeline to return to practice. As a result, his availability for Week 1 is up in the air. Rookie first-rounder Emeka Egbuka, second-year wideout Jalen McMillan and tight end Cade Otton (hamstring) could all benefit from increased target opportunities if Godwin does have to miss time.

More News