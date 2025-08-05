Buccaneers GM Jason Licht said Tuesday that Godwin (ankle) is "exactly where" the team hoped he would be in his recovery, but the team hasn't yet made a decision on whether he will start the season on the reserve/PUP list, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Godwin began training camp on the active/PUP list, and if he's shifted to reserve/PUP he'll have to sit out a minimum of four regular-season games before being activated. The 29-year-old wideout is recovering from a dislocated left ankle suffered in Week 7 of last season, and while by all accounts his recovery is on track, Godwin remains without a timeline to return to practice. As a result, his availability for Week 1 is up in the air. Rookie first-rounder Emeka Egbuka, second-year wideout Jalen McMillan and tight end Cade Otton (hamstring) could all benefit from increased target opportunities if Godwin does have to miss time.