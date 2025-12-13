Culp brought in his only target for a six-yard touchdown in the Buccaneers' 29-28 loss to the Falcons on Thursday night.

Culp was able to crack the stat sheet for the first time all season, making his one catch count via a six-yard scoring reception just past the midway point of the third quarter. Culp had a solid preseason and entered the 2025 campaign with expectations of a more prominent role behind Cade Otton (knee), but it took the latter's first absence of the season Thursday for Culp to finally get on the board while playing a season-high 20 snaps.