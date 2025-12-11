The Buccaneers elevated Gray from the practice squad to the active roster for Thursday night's game against the Falcons, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Gray was also cleared of a hamstring injury that had plagued him throughout the end of his tenure with the Broncos. After being waived by them Nov. 4, the 29-year-old signed with the Buccaneers' practice squad Nov. 21 and will get his first opportunity with the team Thursday night. The safety was likely elevated due to the uncertainty around Tykee Smith's (neck) ability to suit up for the divisional matchup.