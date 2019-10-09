The Buccaneers signed Dawkins off the Bengals' practice squad Wednesday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

The rookie linebacker has yet to play a down this season and figures to remain on the sidelines as the Buccaneer unless injuries force the team to play Dawkins. The 22-year-old linebacker played his college ball at The Citadel and went undrafted earlier in the spring.

