Ryland went 3-for-3 on field-goal attempts and made all three of his extra-point tries during the Cardinals' 36-30 overtime loss to the Panthers on Sunday.

Ryland once again served as the Cardinals' placekicker Sunday due to Matt Prater (knee) not being activated off injured reserve. Ryland's biggest kick came as time expired in the fourth quarter, when he nailed a 58-yard field-goal try to send the game into overtime and to keep Arizona's slim playoff hopes alive. In the five games since the Cardinals' Week 11 bye, Ryland has gone 14-for-17 on field-goal attempts and 8-for-8 on extra-point tries. It's unclear whether Ryland or Prater will handle kicking duties in the Cardinals' Week 17 game against the Rams on Saturday, Dec. 28.