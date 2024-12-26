Ryland will remain Arizona's kicker for Saturday's game against the Rams with the Cardinals ruling Matt Prater (knee) out for the contest.

Prater took part in practices for the second week in a row after having his 21-day evaluation window opened Dec. 18, but since the 40-year-old has yet to upgrade to full participation, the Cardinals are opting to keep him on injured reserve for at least one more game. His continued absence sets the stage for Ryland to once again handle kicking duties for Arizona. Ryland is coming off a 12-point performance in the Week 16 loss to the Panthers that was highlighted by a game-tying 58-yard field goal that sent the game to overtime.