Leonard has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals due to an abdominal injury.

Leonard was unable to practice all week while recovering from an abdominal injury, and his next chance to make his 2026 regular-season debut will be Week 2 against the Raiders on Sunday, Sept. 20. Rodney Shelley will be the primary depth option at corner behind Cam Hart, Donte Jackson and Tarheeb Still, with Nikko Reed and Kaiir Elam being candidates to be elevated from the practice squad for Week 1.