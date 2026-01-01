Davis (ankle) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

Davis has missed Los Angeles' past three games due to an ankle injury. It's a step in the right direction that he was able to log a limited practice Wednesday after not practicing at all last week. Davis thus seems to have a chance to return to action Sunday versus Denver for a game that head coach Jim Harbaugh has said he'll rest at least some of his starters. If Davis can play, he could see a slightly elevated role on offense and would also probably reclaim his role as the Chargers' top return man.