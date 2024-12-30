Davis caught both of his targets for 29 yards and a touchdown in the 40-7 win over the Patriots on Saturday. He also lost three yards on his only carry of the contest.

Davis opened the scoring on the afternoon with an impressive diving 27-yard catch on a beautifully thrown ball by Justin Herbert. It was Davis' second touchdown in as many weeks and comes despite the second-year wideout tallying 22 offensive snaps total over that stretch. The Chargers still have plenty to play for Week 18 in terms of playoff seeding, but it's possible Davis could see more playing time if the score gets out of handle against the lowly Raiders.