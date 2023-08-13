Davis brought in both targets for 21 yards, returned one kickoff for 17 yards and ran back two punts for 84 yards and a touchdown in the Chargers' 34-17 preseason win over the Rams on Saturday night.

The blazing-fast rookie made his mark with an 81-yard punt return touchdown at just under the 10-minute mark of the second quarter to snap a 7-7 tie. Davis was also efficient on his pair of receptions, and the fact both Joshua Palmer (undisclosed) and Jalen Guyton (PUP-knee) were sidelined in addition to Keenan Allen and Mike Williams being idle certainly helped up open opportunities for him on offense. Davis' next chance to make a case for a roster spot comes in a home preseason matchup against the Saints on Sunday night, Aug. 20.