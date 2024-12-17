The Chargers designated Hurst (hip) for return from injured reserve Monday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Hurst missed the minimum four games after being placed on injured reserve Nov. 25, but he's made enough progress in his recovery from the hip injury to resume on-field work. The Chargers aren't likely to hold a full slate of practices this week in advance of Thursday's game in Denver, so the veteran tight end may not be able to get in sufficient reps to prove his health. Whether Hurst is activated from IR for this week's game or at some point before his 21-day practice window closes, his playing time is likely to hinge on the status of top tight end Will Dissly (shoulder), who sat out Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers and is trending toward missing a second straight game Tuesday.