Herbert (left hand) is listed as active for Monday night's game against the Eagles, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

Herbert, who sustained a fracture in his left (non-throwing) hand during Week 13 action against the Raiders and underwent surgery to address the issue last Monday, had approached the contest listed as questionable after being limited in practice Thursday through Saturday. With his active status confirmed, Herbert is in line to continue to helm a Chargers offense that will be bolstered by the return of RB Omarion Hampton (ankle) from IR. It remains to be seen if/how Herbert's injury will affect his ability to handle snaps versus Philadelphia, with the QB on track to wear a glove and protective guard on his injured hand, per Daniel Popper of The Athletic. Trey Lance is next in line for signal-caller snaps should Herbert suffer any setbacks.