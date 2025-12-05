Herbert (left hand) practiced in a limited capacity Friday, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.

Herbert missed a handful of plays in this past Sunday's win against the Raiders due to a left hand injury, for which he underwent surgery to stabilize a fracture Monday, according to Rhim. On Wednesday, Herbert told Rhim that "the plan is to prepare as if I'm going to play and see how the next couple of days goes." Herbert progressed enough by Friday to take snaps under center, per Daniel Popper of The Athletic, which generally i a good sign that he's trending in a positive direction. Saturday's injury report ultimately will reveal if he has a designation for Monday's contest against the Eagles.