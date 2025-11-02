Herbert completed 19 of 29 passes for 250 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Titans. He added nine rushes for 57 yards and an additional score.

Herbert accounted for the majority of his production in the first half, racking up 186 yards on 20 attempts through two quarters. He was efficient throughout the game, completing five passes of 20 yards while also tossing for scores of 19 and two yards. While Herbert was limited as a passer in the second half due to game script, he managed to punch in his third touchdown of the contest with a one-yard rushing score early in the fourth quarter. Herbert now has multiple touchdowns in four consecutive matchups heading into a Week 10 game against Pittsburgh.