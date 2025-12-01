Herbert broke a bone in his left hand and will have surgery on the injury Monday, head coach Jim Harbaugh revealed after Sunday's 31-14 win over the Raiders, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Harbaugh doesn't know if Herbert will miss any time as a result of the injury. He went to to the locker room in the first half of Sunday's win over the Raiders, and Trey Lance played part of the following drive before Herbert checked back in with additional padding on his left, non-throwing hand. Herbert's ability to return to the game is encouraging, but his status for a Dec. 8 contest against the Eagles on Monday Night Football is up in the air. He completed 15 of 20 passes for 151 yards, two touchdowns and one interception while notching eight yards on three carries against the Raiders.