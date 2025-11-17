Herbert completed 10 of 18 passes for 81 yards with no touchdowns and one interception while adding three rushes for 21 yards in the Chargers' 35-6 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.

The sixth-year pro put together a performance that was about as poor as his numbers indicated, with Herbert finishing with a career-low yardage total. Herbert was sacked just twice but appeared to be under constant duress, and he failed to throw a touchdown pass for the first time all season before being pulled for Trey Lance in the fourth quarter. The Chargers will now have a Week 12 bye to regroup before returning to action in a Week 13 home matchup against the Raiders on Sunday, Nov. 30.