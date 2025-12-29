Coach Jim Harbaugh announced Monday that Herbert and other Los Angeles starters will rest for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Broncos, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

After losing to the Texans on Saturday, the Chargers still can be anywhere from the No. 5 to 7 seed in the AFC side of the playoffs, but it appears the team will prioritize the health of Herbert and other key players this coming weekend, as Harbaugh told Kris Rhim of ESPN.com that those with "the most bruises" and need "the most healing" won't play. Herbert will get two weeks to rest up after absorbing a career-high 54 sacks during the regular season. Trey Lance figures to get the nod under center for Week 18.