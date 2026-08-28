Mitchell (undisclosed) did not play in Thursday's 20-18 preseason loss to the Rams.

Mitchell experienced a setback for an unspecified injury in practice earlier in the week, so his absence from Thursday's preseason finale was likely a precautionary move. The nature and severity of Mitchell's injury is not clear, but there's been no indication that he's in danger of missing the Chargers' Week 1 clash against the Cardinals on Sunday, Sept. 13. The fourth-year pro inked a two-year contract with the Chargers in March after spending the first three years of his NFL career with the Ravens. He's expected to work in rotation with Kimani Vidal behind starting running back Omarion Hampton.