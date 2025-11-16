Chargers' Tarheeb Still: Cleared to return Week 11
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Still (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
Still has been cleared to return Sunday from a two-game absence due to an MCL sprain that he sustained against the Titans in Week 9. His return will likely result in less defensive snaps for Benjamin St-Juste.
