Chargers' Tarheeb Still: Inactive for Week 10
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Still (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against Pittsburgh.
Still will miss a second straight game due to a sprained MCL in his knee that he picked up in Week 8 against the Vikings, and his next opportunity to play is Week 11 against the Jaguars on Sunday, Nov. 16. Nikko Reed could see more rotational snaps in the secondary behind Derwin James, Cam Hart and Donte Jackson due to Still's absence.
