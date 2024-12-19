Dye registered nine tackles (five solo), including 1.0 sacks, during the Chargers' 40-17 loss to the Buccaneers this past Sunday.

Dye and Elijah Molden finished Sunday's game as the second-leading tacklers for the Chargers behind Daiyan Henley (10). Dye was responsible for the Bolts' lone sack as he got to Baker Mayfield for a five-yard loss late in the second quarter. Dye has seen a noticeable increase in defensive snaps over his last five games, and over that span he has logged 36 tackles (18 solo), including 1.0 sacks.