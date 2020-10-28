The Bills signed Jones to the practice squad Wednesday.
Buffalo currently only rosters one available tight end, Tyler Kroft, with all of Dawson Knox, Lee Smith and Tommy Sweeney having been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Tulane product appeared in four games with Jacksonville as a rookie in 2019, and he now appears fully recovered from his quadriceps and foot injuries. It's possible that Jones could see reserve action for the Bills during Sunday's game against the Patriots, considering the team's immediate need at the position.