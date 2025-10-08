Tranquill recorded three total tackles (one solo) and a pass defensed in Monday's 31-28 loss to the Jaguars.

Tranquill was limited to a season-low three takedowns in Week 5, failing to make much of a mark on the contest. The linebacker has now registered 27 total tackles (14 solo), including 2.0 sacks, while also notching a pass defensed and a fumble recovery over five games this year. Tranquill will look to get back on track in Week 7 versus the Lions.