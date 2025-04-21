Head coach Andy Reid told reporters Monday that Wiley (knee) is "doing well," Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.

Wiley tore his ACL during practice early in November of 2024, limiting him to just seven regular-season appearances. In those contests, the TCU product played 88 offensive snaps and caught his only target for seven yards. While Reid did not provide a precise timetable for Wiley's return, the 24-year-old appears to be on track to return for the start of Kansas City's 2025 campaign.