Chiefs' Josh Mauga: Back in game action
Mauga (hip) returned to the field during Friday's preseason game against the 49ers, Blair Kerkhoff of The Kansas City Star reports.
Mauga was sidelined for all of last season with the hip injury, but now returns to the fold to provide the club with some depth at inside linebacker. The 30-year-old inside linebacker was positioned to earn a starting role with the club last season, but his injury opened the door for Ramik Wilson. He will return in a reserve role behind Wilson, but would likely be the next man up if either he or Derrick Johnson suffers an injury.
