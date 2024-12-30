Hardman (knee) has a chance of returning to action sometime during the playoffs, according to Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.

Hardman landed on IR due to a knee injury Dec. 7 and will be eligible to return for Week 18 against Denver. While Reid's comments imply that the veteran wideout won't play against the Broncos -- the Chiefs are locked into the No. 1 playoff seed in the AFC, so they'd have little reason to deploy Hardman even if he were healthy enough to return -- there's a chance he could be activated at some point during the postseason. Reid didn't indicate how far Kansas City would need to advance in order for Hardman to be ready to suit up.