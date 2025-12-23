Chiefs' Nikko Remigio: Will not practice Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Remigio (knee) will not participate in Tuesday's practice, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.
Remigio was a full participant in Monday's session, so the downgrade to DNP is a bad sign for the returner's status ahead of Thursday night's game against the Broncos. The lead kick and punt returner will have one more opportunity to upgrade his practice participation, and if he cannot, he will likely have to miss Thursday's contest.
More News
-
Chiefs' Nikko Remigio: Logs full practice Wednesday•
-
Chiefs' Nikko Remigio: Won't play due to shoulder injury•
-
Chiefs' Nikko Remigio: Snares lone target against Philly•
-
Chiefs' Nikko Remigio: Records two catches in 2024•
-
Chiefs' Nikko Remigio: Signed to Chiefs' active roster•
-
Nikko Remigio: Sticks around on practice squad•