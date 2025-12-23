Remigio (knee) will not participate in Tuesday's practice, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.

Remigio was a full participant in Monday's session, so the downgrade to DNP is a bad sign for the returner's status ahead of Thursday night's game against the Broncos. The lead kick and punt returner will have one more opportunity to upgrade his practice participation, and if he cannot, he will likely have to miss Thursday's contest.