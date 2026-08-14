Chris Freeman: Let go by Houston

The Texans waived Freeman on Friday, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The undrafted free agent out of UConn participated in Thursday night's preseason opener against the Chargers, making his sole extra point but missing a 61-yard field goal opportunity. The kicker was likely always just a quick project for the team, with veteran Ka'imi Fairbairn holding down the starting job. Freeman will now be subject to waivers, and if he clears will become a free agent able to sign with any franchise.