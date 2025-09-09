The Cowboys waived Matthew (groin) from injured reserve Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Matthew will now have the chance to sign with another team once he's fully recovered from a groin injury that he suffered during the Cowboys' second preseason game against the Ravens in mid-August. The 2022 seventh-rounder last saw regular-season action in 2023, when he played in six games between the Cardinals (four) and Bears (two).