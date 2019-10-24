Play

Ringo (thumb) tried out for the Colts on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Ringo looks to have fully recovered from the thumb injury he dealt with during the preseason. The 2015 sixth-round pick appeared in five games for the Bengals last season, during which time he played a reserve role on defense.

