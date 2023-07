Ogletree (knee) was seen at camp Saturday and saw first-team offensive reps, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Ogletree, who hadn't participated in any offseason activities following a torn ACL during last year's training camp, seems healthy and was spotted taking first-team reps. Getting on the field is of course a step in the right direction, but there is still work to be done for the 25-year-old as he is competing for a starting spot against a plethora of tight ends.