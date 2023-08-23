Ogletree (shoulder) returned to practice Tuesday, the Indianapolis Star reports.
Ogletree is on the bubble to make the final roster, so he'll likely need to show he's healthy in the final preseason game.
More News
-
Colts' Andrew Ogletree: Missing time with shoulder issue•
-
Colts' Andrew Ogletree: Misses practice with knee injury•
-
Colts' Andrew Ogletree: Present at camp•
-
Colts' Andrew Ogletree: Limited to begin training camp•
-
Colts' Andrew Ogletree: Moving well•
-
Colts' Andrew Ogletree: Unavailable for practice•