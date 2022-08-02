Colts' Carter O'Donnell: Lands on IR By RotoWire Staff Aug 2, 2022 at 5:44 pm ET • 1 min read O'Donnell (undisclosed) was placed on IR on Tuesday,O'Donnell signed a reserve/future deal with the Colts in January after spending last season on their practice squad. The 23-year-old will now focus on being ready to compete in 2023. Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.