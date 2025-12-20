Head coach Shane Steichen told reporters Saturday that Buckner (neck) is expected to be activated off the injured reserve list in time to play in Monday's matchup against the 49ers, Amanda Foster of the Colts' official site reports.

Although Buckner has not been activated from IR yet, he's expected to return for the Colts' Week 16 contest. The 31-year-old is a crucial part of Indianapolis' defensive front, recording 42 total tackles, including 4.0 tackles, in just nine appearances this season. If active as expected for Monday night's matchup, Buckner will likely start alongside Grover Stewart on the Colts' defensive line.