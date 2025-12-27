Colts' Drew Ogletree: Lands on IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Colts placed Ogletree (neck) on injured reserve Saturday.
Ogletree will miss at least Indianapolis' next four games due to a neck injury suffered during the team's Week 16 loss to San Francisco. If the Colts manage to make a deep playoff run, the depth tight end could be a candidate to retake the field late January.
