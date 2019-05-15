Doyle (hip) remains on track for the start of training camp, Andrew Walker of Colts.com reports.

Although he doesn't have much shot at participating in the offseason program, Doyle at least seems to have avoided setbacks while rehabbing from November surgery to address a lacerated kidney and subsequent offseason surgery for a hip injury. Even if he comes back at full strength, his everydown role from 2017 and early 2018 may be gone after fellow tight end Eric Ebron exploded for 14 touchdowns last season. The Colts hope to find enough targets to keep both players happy, but it might get tricky if T.Y. Hilton stays healthy and Devin Funchess lives up to his one-year, $10 million contract. It's a problem any team would love to have.