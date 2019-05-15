Colts' Jack Doyle: Still on track for camp
Doyle (hip) remains on track for the start of training camp, Andrew Walker of Colts.com reports.
Although he doesn't have much shot at participating in the offseason program, Doyle at least seems to have avoided setbacks while rehabbing from November surgery to address a lacerated kidney and subsequent offseason surgery for a hip injury. Even if he comes back at full strength, his everydown role from 2017 and early 2018 may be gone after fellow tight end Eric Ebron exploded for 14 touchdowns last season. The Colts hope to find enough targets to keep both players happy, but it might get tricky if T.Y. Hilton stays healthy and Devin Funchess lives up to his one-year, $10 million contract. It's a problem any team would love to have.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Le'Veon Bell concern in Fantasy?
Reports after the ousting of Jets GM Mike Maccagnan suggest Adam Gase didn't want to sign Le'Veon...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Results of our rookie-only mock draft
Our CBS Sports staff recently held a 12-team PPR rookie-only mock draft. Jamey Eisenberg breaks...
-
Mock Draft: Rookies fly off board
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest 12-team PPR mock draft, focusing on where...
-
Baldwin out good for Lockett, Metcalf
The Seahawks receiving corps will have a new look in 2019 with Doug Baldwin no longer on the...
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, picks
Jody Smith has been ranked as one of the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country