Cross appears to have have the lead in Indanapolis' free safety competition so far during OTAs, Kevin Bowen of 1075thefan.com reports.

There is still a long way to go, to be sure, but Cross is getting more reps with the first team during OTAs. He is competing with Rodney Thomas and Daniel Scott (knee) for the opportunity to start alongside strong safety Julian Blackmon in the secondary. Cross started just two games in 2023, but he did suit up for 17 games. The 22-year-old finished the year with 39 tackles (24 solo).