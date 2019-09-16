Desir (knee) underwent scans Monday which revealed his injury to be less severe than initially anticipated, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Desir could still miss regular-season games due to his recovery, but his injury appears to be short-term. If the starting cornerback is forced to miss any time, expect Rock Ya-Sin and Quincy Wilson to both play key roles in Indianapolis' secondary.

