Ebukam did not participate in training camp practice Sunday due to a hamstring injury, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.

This marks the second day in a row that Ebukam has sat out practice, per Erickson, though the exact nature of his hamstring issue is still unclear. The 28-year-old defensive end was a consistent role player for the 49ers over the past two seasons, and he's also been particularly healthy for much of his six-year career, missing the first two regular-season games of his career just last season. When available, the Colts should look for Ebukam to bolster the team's pass-rushing corps, which includes two largely unproven third-year defensive ends in Dayo Odeyingbo and Kwity Paye.