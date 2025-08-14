Head coach Shane Steichen said Thursday that Ebukam is nursing a back injury, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Ebukam entered training camp fully recovered from a torn Achilles that he suffered in July of 2024, but he's dealing with a back issue jeopardizes his chances of playing in Saturday's preseason game against the Packers. Ebukam's absence would open the door for Tyquan Lewis, JT Tuimoloau and Durell Nchami to see more rotational snaps at defensive end behind Laiatu Latu and Kwity Paye (groin).