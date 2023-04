The Commanders selected Daniels in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 118th overall.

Daniels started over 40 games at Utah with plenty of time spent at both tackle spots and at guard. He was an all-conference performer at left tackle in 2022, but he projects better at guard in the NFL with his 6-foot-3, 307-pound frame. Daniels' experience all over the line will help his chances of seeing the field as a swing tackle as well.